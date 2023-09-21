“The amazing success stories of all the winners and nominees, and their achievements across so many aspects of Scottish life, are an inspiration to all women. There is no limit to what we can achieve when we support and empower each other.”

Ms Russell, who was recently appointed to the board of industry body Homes for Scotland, added: “The construction industry has given me a platform to grow both as an individual and as a professional.

“I’m incredibly lucky to work for a senior management team, board, staff and business partners who judge you on your ability to deliver - not your gender.”

The winners of the Scottish Women’s Awards 2023, organised by Oceanic Events, were announced at a ceremony at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.

Willis McTaggart founded the Dalry-based construction business with brother George in 1946.

From humble beginnings, the brothers embarked on several entrepreneurial ventures, with the then G&W McTaggart engaged in general building and haulage and various community services.

The brothers built their first house in 1950 - a semi-detached property on Templand Crescent in Dalry which is the location of the current head office.

McTaggart Construction announced in February that chartered surveyor Ms Russell has been promoted to managing director.

The firm had by that stage more than doubled its employee and sub-contractor numbers to around 500 in the space of five years.

Ms Russell was already a director of McTaggart Construction, having been with the company for about 12 years. The chartered surveyor and project manager has more than 30 years of experience within property and construction, and has specialised in housing.