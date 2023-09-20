It was where Humza Yousaf was sworn in as First Minister after an SNP leadership contest in which he vowed to fight Westminster vetoes.
This week Court 1 at the Court of Session was where he made good on that promise, as his Government sought to overturn Scottish Secretary Alister Jack’s block on Holyrood's Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
“If we cave in the first time they use a Section 35 Order, they will veto legislation after legislation time and time again,” the First Minister thundered in March.
READ MORE: Court battle over Holyrood gender reform ends day early
It was a message repeated, in more restrained terms, by his chief law officer, the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.
Mr Jack was still the villain.
His making of an order under Section 35 of the 1998 Scotland Act was unlawful and irrational and his reasons inadequate, she said. It was also, she implied, a con.
Although Mr Jack claimed to be troubled about possible adverse effects on reserved equality law, that was actually cover for a “policy disagreement”.
If he prevailed, “that would be tantamount to the Scottish Parliament being able to legislate only insofar as the UK executive consented,” she said, echoing the FM.
With the Bill of a democratically elected parliament at stake, and Section 35 untested in court, the first use of this power should be subject to intense review, she said.
She also cast doubt on some of Mr Jack’s stated rationale for the order, arguing his worries over possible problems were over-blown and unsupported by evidence.
Day two saw the UK Government’s David Johnston KC try to bulldoze her efforts.
The order was not sinister or unconstitutional but an integral part of devolution, he said.
Mr Jack may not have considered all the evidence MSPs did, but he’d considered enough and given numerous reasons for the order.
As for lack of evidence, the Scottish Secretary was concerned about things that might happen in future, so he had to use logic, not spreadsheets.
The Lord Advocate’s arguments were “misdirected” and whiffed of “red herring”.
READ MORE: Lord Advocate using 'red herring' in gender reform case, court hears
In what may prove decisive, Mr Johnston tried to set the bar for success as low as possible. Ms Bain argued that if Mr Jack’s reasons failed to convince judge Lady Haldane and fell below a “critical mass”, she should overturn the order.
But Mr Johnston said that if just one survived, the order did too. In fact, even if they all fell down it should survive, as Mr Jack had made the effort.
The law said he had to give reasons, not that they should all be zingers.
Lady Haldane said it had been a unique and challenging case, a polite way of saying we shouldn’t expect her decision too soon.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel