New technology that allows optometrists to determine a glasses prescription over the internet is set to be unveiled by a Scottish technology company as it seeks to expand into the US market.
Glasgow-based IbisVision will launch its updated Ibis-Connect platform at the Vision Expo West conference in Las Vegas later this month as it seeks to woo larger US optical players and independent businesses with its online technology for prescribing corrective lenses. The company says the system requires only a simple internet connection along with its proprietary remote refraction tool that costs just a few cents to produce versus thousands for traditional optical equipment.
The launch follows a £4.5 million growth funding round completed earlier this year in which Miami-based Compiler VC took a controlling interest in IbisVision. The funding round was also supported by fellow existing investors Deepbridge Capital and Scottish Enterprise.
"This is the breakthrough we've all been waiting for – allowing an optometrist to test for and issue a prescription online," IbisVision chief executive Mark Roger said. "This opens up huge potential not only in making eyecare available to all, but in turbocharging e-commerce behind the optometry industry, and allowing for optometrists to serve communities without investing vast amounts in cumbersome machinery.
READ MORE: Glasgow firm IbisVision plans US and EU expansion
"We’re delighted to be launching this at the world's biggest optometry expo where we expect to receive strong support and interest.”
The technology builds on IbisVision’s existing eye health internet platform that includes 11 different exams and bases its accuracy on being able to continually measure the patient’s distance from the camera on their computer. The issuing of prescriptions can be combined with existing technology that allows patients to try various glasses virtually to find the best fit, look and style.
The company has opened an office in Miami to oversee its business throughout the US.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here