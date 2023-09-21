The test screen and remote refraction tool that can be delivered to patients via the post (Image: IbisVision)

The launch follows a £4.5 million growth funding round completed earlier this year in which Miami-based Compiler VC took a controlling interest in IbisVision. The funding round was also supported by fellow existing investors Deepbridge Capital and Scottish Enterprise.

"This is the breakthrough we've all been waiting for – allowing an optometrist to test for and issue a prescription online," IbisVision chief executive Mark Roger said. "This opens up huge potential not only in making eyecare available to all, but in turbocharging e-commerce behind the optometry industry, and allowing for optometrists to serve communities without investing vast amounts in cumbersome machinery.

"We’re delighted to be launching this at the world's biggest optometry expo where we expect to receive strong support and interest.”

The technology builds on IbisVision’s existing eye health internet platform that includes 11 different exams and bases its accuracy on being able to continually measure the patient’s distance from the camera on their computer. The issuing of prescriptions can be combined with existing technology that allows patients to try various glasses virtually to find the best fit, look and style.

The company has opened an office in Miami to oversee its business throughout the US.