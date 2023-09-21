When the mistake was finally relayed to the flight crew, the plane, which had begun to taxi onto the runway ahead of takeoff, returned to the stand to allow the passenger to board.

The incident meant that the Tuesday evening flight to the Scottish capital was delayed by over two hours.

READ MORE: Second L.A. bound flight in two days declares mid-air emergency over Scotland

In the wake of the error, Ryanair said it is working with Bordeaux Airport to prevent such an incident from recurring.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that Bordeaux Airport failed to provide this passenger with the special assistance required to board this flight from Bordeaux to Edinburgh (19 Sept) despite Ryanair paying for this service.

“Not only did they fail to board this passenger, but they misinformed the crew on this flight that all passengers had been boarded when in fact this passenger had not, and the aircraft began to taxi onto the runway. Ground staff at Bordeaux Airport realised their error and notified the crew who returned to stand in order to board the passenger.

“It is abysmal that Ryanair customers requiring special assistance are being let down by Bordeaux Airport and we are working with them to ensure that this does not recur.”