Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham is proposing to increase the unit price to 65p in a consultation which launched on Wednesday.

The proposed increase is in line with action called for by groups such as Alcohol Focus Scotland.

It comes after figures released in August showed 1,276 people died from alcohol last year, the highest number since 2008.

Studies have shown that the policy has been effective in cutting down alcohol-related harm, but it has also been criticised for pushing costs onto people not affected by the problem.

But the 50p limit has not risen in line with inflation, meaning the policy has now been devalued.

The Scottish Government is overseeing a consultation on raising the MUP, saying it settled on 65p as it believes this price will bring the most health benefits while minimising interference in the market.

The Government said a price of 70p or more would result in “a more significant distortion to the market”, with some premium products being included.

Under the 65p MUP, a 700ml bottle of Scotch whisky would cost a minimum of £18.20.

The same volume of vodka or gin would have a minimum price of £17.07.

A pack of four 440ml cans of cider would cost at least £5.15, while a pack of four beer cans of the same size would cost at least £5.72.h