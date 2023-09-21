It is, of course, increasingly difficult to dispute the assertion that Ayr town centre is a shadow of its former self.
Boyhood memories of the high street, walking with grandparents or parents, are of packed streets and thriving shops, noise, and traffic.
There has since been much pedestrianisation of the high street, so much of the traffic has gone. Sadly, so too has much of the footfall.
Many premises which were once the heart and soul of the place lie vacant. Department store Hourstons, for so long a stalwart, is just one of the big names to have closed.
The town centre proved very resilient for much longer than many elsewhere but for years now its prosperity or lack thereof has been the subject of much discourse locally.
READ MORE: Ayr to host High Street 'crisis' art installation in vacant shop
Against such a backdrop, it can be easy to lose hope when it comes to what the future might hold.
However, such attitudes can create a vicious circle of decline.
What is required is a positive, although importantly not unrealistic, view of what can be achieved.
Ayr has some great advantages over many other places.
It has a superb beach, from the pier point out to beyond Greenan Castle. The town has its association with national bard Robert Burns, who was born in Alloway, and moves in recent decades to promote this heritage have been impressive.
Ayr also has its racecourse and Somerset Park, one of the most characterful grounds in Scottish football and home of Ayr United.
It has fine golf courses run by South Ayrshire Council.
And there is the grandeur of Wellington Square.
The challenges for Ayr are of course similar to those faced by many towns the length and breadth of Scotland, and indeed the UK.
The explosion of online shopping has, to say the least, not been helpful. Out-of-town shopping centres have also created difficulties, with the likes of Silverburn within easy reach. You get the impression that many people who have moved to Ayr in recent times barely set foot in the town centre, which is a very different situation from the old days. The coronavirus pandemic has made things worse, further reducing footfall.
Ayr has had some specific problems to deal with over the decades. If you go back far enough, the surge in overseas travel was among the factors that forced the town’s tourism sector to reinvent itself, with it being many decades now since the town saw a temporary leap in its population with a mass influx of holidaymakers from the likes of Glasgow during the peak summer weeks.
However, there are many positives. Ayr has some fine hospitality businesses.
And, if people doubt that town centres can thrive, a few miles away Prestwick looks to be doing much better than many other places, with many independent retailers and hospitality businesses along what is a very long main street.
And we should remember that many businesses continue to enjoy success in Ayr town centre.
Newmarket Street is a good example of a part of the town that is thriving, with coffee shops and an attractive retail offering, including many independents.
The street is a fine place to wander.
And it perhaps gives a glimpse of what could be achieved with will and energy to revive the very fine town of Ayr.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here