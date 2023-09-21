More than £130,000 has been shared out among community groups in the latest round of National Lottery Awards for All grants.
A ‘life-changing’ pipe band, a community centre and an art project in Glasgow are among 17 organisations to receive grants of £10,000 through the scheme, administered by Creative Scotland.
The funding boosts schemes across the country, supporting projects rooted in the local area.
In the Highlands, The Glenuig Community Association are transforming Glenuig Hall in Moidart into a creative hub of arts-based activities and workshops for local families and people of all ages.
The community space will offer up a year-long programme of singing, visual arts, literature, dance, music and community meals during the colder winter months, after receiving a £9,850 award.
East Ayrshire’s Pipe Band Academy EPIC are increasing opportunities for young people in the area through music with their £10,000 award.
Every week, over 200 young people will be able to take part in after school music sessions and performance opportunities, certification and further education or career options that participants may not have otherwise had access to.
One parent said: “EPIC has changed two of my children’s lives – they now have a passion that motivates them to work hard and keeps them focussed, that they enjoy doing, and their confidence is through the roof because every time they’re performing, everyone is always saying how amazing they are.
“They and I now have a real support network with all the kids and parents in the band which has been amazing. Without EPIC – none of this would have been available to my girls.”
Funding has also been given to stage a series of Glasgow ‘Herstory Workshop’s to study the lives of local suffragettes who campaigned for social justice.
Lead Artist at Protests and Suffragettes, Dr T. S. Beall, said: "We've been able to develop and expand our Wikipedia Workshops – teaching more people how to become knowledge activists.
“We're also looking forward to working with New Scots to create posters that celebrate Glasgow's Herstories, and support for this project has allowed us to translate quotes from ten activists into six languages – and to have these posters professionally designed and printed."
Executive Director of Arts, Communities and Inclusion at Creative Scotland, Dana MacLeod, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players and the brilliant work of these local initiatives, this funding will make a huge difference to people’s lives.
“The quality of Awards for All applications received speaks volumes of the care and ingenuity of people working within communities and we’re delighted that these grants are being used to support great projects that strengthen those communities and improve lives in so many ways.”
