SNP ministers have pledged to begin “urgent work” after admitting they have breached their own legal climate change legislation.
The admission follows a legal threat brought by the Environmental Rights Centre for Scotland (ERCS) and Good Law Project.
The threat of legal action came more than two years after the Scottish Government announced its £26 billion infrastructure investment plan, but still hasn’t published an assessment of the plan’s climate impact.
The campaigners claimed this amounted to a clear breach of its statutory duty under the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009.
Read more: SNP threatened with legal action over climate pledges for investments
Earlier this month, the organisations wrote to the Scottish Government's Net Zero Secretary, Màiri McAllan, stating they would launch a legal challenge unless the minister took urgent action to publish this assessment.
The Scottish Government has now accepted that its efforts to date fall short of its duties.
In a letter from the Scottish Government’s litigation division, lawyers said the concerns “have been carefully considered”.
It added: “Scottish ministers now accept that the documentation published to date falls short of the requirements of section 94A of the Climate Change(Scotland) Act 2009.
“Urgent work is underway on a remedy to ensure that the duty is discharged in full and soon as possible.”
Read more: Analysis: Humza Yousaf will need to be unpopular to lead world on climate change
The correspondence points to SNP ministers “accepting the invitation to pursue informal resolution of these matters”.
It adds: “Judicial review proceedings would be premature while the resolution process with ESS is underway and where there is real scope for resolution without the need for litigation.”
Campaigners have asked for further details to be made available by the Scottish Government by October 12.
Dr Shivali Fifield, chief officer at ERCS, said: “While it is promising that the Scottish Government has finally admitted their failure, it is extremely concerning that they are still needing time to publish a climate impact assessment for a plan that is already in progress.
“This breach only came to light because a concerned citizen contacted us. It shouldn’t be left to individuals to suss out whether Ministers are acting lawfully or adding fuel to the fire when confronting the climate crisis.
Read more: Sunak warned by advisers off-track net zero aims 'even harder to hit'
“It is now down to the Government to regain credibility and show that their spending decisions will deliver a just transition towards net zero.”
Emma Dearnaley, legal director at Good Law Project, said: “Governments can try to duck and weave around their duties when their law-breaking is revealed, so it’s heartening that the Scottish Government has owned up to its mistake and committed to correcting it quickly.
“We'll be keeping a close eye on this to make sure the Government follows through.
“With floods and fires sweeping across the world, there’s no time to lose in the fight against the climate emergency. The Scottish Government must now act with the urgency the crisis requires.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Scottish ministers have accepted that the infrastructure investment plan material published to date falls short of the statutory requirement to also publish an assessment of how the plan is expected to contribute to emissions reduction targets.
"Urgent work is underway to ensure that the duty is discharged in full and as soon as possible.
"The Scottish Government is also working with Environmental Standards Scotland to resolve this issue.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel