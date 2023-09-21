SEPA is appealing for information regarding an incidence of around 50 dead fish across an 18-mile stretch of the River Spey in the past 12 days.
The river, located in the northeast of Scotland, is one of the most important and productive salmon rivers in the UK.
The environmental agency was first alerted to fish deaths on Monday, September 11 by the Spey Fishery Board.
But despite water sampling and ongoing inspections by officers, the agency has found no evidence of a recent pollution event.
READ MORE: Fury over new £50 fee for Glasgow garden waste brown bin collection
SEPA said is continuing to work with the Spey Fishery Board and the Fish Health Inspectorate of Marine Scotland - the lead body responsible for fish mortalities - regarding the incident.
🚨ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCY ON THE RIVER SPEY🚨— Jim Murray (@TheJimMurray) September 19, 2023
So far over a hundred & counting dead salmon and sea trout have been counted in on one of Scotlands finest salmon rivers. This began 2 weeks ago and @ScottishEPA have done nothing! The fish appear to have toxic burns on them..⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FVlMpIgQpD
David Ogilvie, Senior Manager for Environmental Performance at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “Despite water sampling and ongoing inspections by officers, we’ve found no evidence of a pollution event that would have resulted in fish mortality on this scale.
"We’re continuing to work closely with partners, including the Fish Health Inspectorate who lead on fish moralities. The Fish Health Inspectorate will analyse samples in due course.
Meantime we’re asking anyone with any information to contact SEPA online at sepa.org.uk/report or by calling our Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here