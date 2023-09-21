THE woman at the centre of one of the SNP’s most famous scandals is attempting to replace her lover-turned-husband as an MP.
Serena Cowdy, who had affairs with two married SNP MPs, has put her self forward for the party’s candidacy in the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.
The seat is the successor to Dundee East, which is currently held by her husband Stewart Hoise, but is being redrawn by boundary changes.
Mr Hosie announced in June that he intends to stand down at the coming general election after almost 20 years at Westminster.
Ms Cowdy was elected as a SNP councillor in the Arboath West ward in Angus last year.
In 2016, Ms Cowdy made headlines after it emerged she was at the heart of a Westminster “love triangle” and was having an affair with Mr Hosie, who was then SNP deputy leader.
That led to him quitting the party position and separating from his then wife, the SNP MSP Shona Robison, who is now deputy first minister.
In his resignation letter to Nicola Sturgeon, he apologised for “any hurt and upset I have caused to friends, family and colleagues".
It also emerged that Ms Cowdy, a former actress and political blogger, had been in a previous relationship with Angus Brenda MacNeil, the SNP MP for the Western Isles.
She reportedly described Nationalist MPs as the "sexy Mujahideen of British politics".
Mr MacNeil separated from his wife Jane in 2015 and they divorced in 2020.
Mr Hosie, 60, went on to marry Ms Cowdy, 43, in August 2018.
Ms Cowdy’s entry into the SNP selection for the Abroath and Broughty Ferry seat was reported today by the Courier newspaper.
Her main rival for the nomination is seen as Dundee councillor Lynne Short, who was the first person to put themselves forward after Ms Hosie announced he was standing down.
Cllr Short is an ally of the SNP leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander and works for Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick.
However she sparked controversy in January when she linked opposition to gender self-ID to Auschwitz at a pro trans rally in Dundee and later apologised for causing offence.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel