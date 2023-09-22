The blaze was contained and extinguished with the car park later reopened.

There are understood to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: "At approximately 6.30pm Scottish Fire and Rescue attended to a vehicle fire within car park two which was contained and quickly extinguished.

"The incident has since been stood down and the car park has re-opened.

"There was no disruption to the terminal building."

This morning, Greatest Hits Radio for Glasgow and the West reports that the drop-off area is currently closed following the fire.

Glasgow Airport has been contacted for comment.

We will bring you further updates as we have them.