A six-bedroom home overlooking the world-famous Gleneagles golf course worth more than £3,500,000 is to be given away as part of a new campaign raising money for charity Breast Cancer Now.
The winner of the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the first to be held in Scotland, will get the keys to a property complete with its own entertainment room, leisure suite, cinema room, guest annexe and golf simulator.
The lucky winner will also receive £100,000 in cash and can either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.
The prize draw will raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now to help the charity continue its research and support people affected by breast cancer.
The draw has been launched by Scottish broadcaster and Breast Cancer Now ambassador Kaye Adams, who has been involved with the charity since 2007.
Ms Adams said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Omaze has come to my beloved Scotland for the first time ever for its latest house draw.
“What’s even better is that money raised will help Breast Cancer Now to continue its world-class research and life-changing support.
“Breast Cancer Now is a charity which is incredibly close to my heart. I’ve had many friends and colleagues affected by breast cancer.
“Your support for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will help Breast Cancer Now to continue to be there for anyone affected by breast cancer.”
James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Breast Cancer Now for our first-ever house draw in Scotland.
“By offering this stunning property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the choice to either live in an incredible house, rent it out for a supplementary income or simply sell up and become multi-millionaires.
“At the same time, we’re raising money and awareness for charities by introducing them to large, brand-new audiences.
“We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has already raised £18,750,000 for good causes across the UK.”
For details on how to enter the draw visit the Omaze website here.
