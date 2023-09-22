Van owners have been urged to be vigilant after a string of break-ins and thefts of tools from work vans across Dumfries and Lanarkshire.
A series of thefts in Dumfries took place overnight Tuesday and Wednesday of this week on Summerpark Road, Jocks Loaning, Auchencrieff Road South, Criffel Avenue, Fir Road and Glebe Street.
Police believe the incidents are linked, with enquiries ongoing.
DI Graeme Robertson of Dumfries and Galloway Division CID said: “I would ask anyone with information or any relevant CCTV or ring doorbell footage that might assist in our enquiries, to please contact us via 101 quoting incident number 3818 of 19 September.
“I would also urge van owners to remain vigilant when it comes vehicle security and remove any valuables to deter opportunists.”
Since Tuesday, police in Lanarkshire have also received eight reports of Ford Transit vans being broken into and power tools stolen from within. The thefts took place in the Airdrie and East Kilbride areas.
Police also believe the incidents to be linked.
Sergeant Barry Jones of Coatbridge Police Station said: “We would urge van owners to be extra vigilant when leaving their vehicles parked.
"Where possible take extra precautions like removing any high-value tools from works vehicles and store then in a secure property.
"Also, consider parking against a wall to make it more difficult for thieves to access the rear of the van.”
