The release of the first legal dram from the Outer Hebridean island marks a key milestone in the journey of the distillery, which opened in 2015 and in the years since has gained renown for its Isle of Harris Gin made while its maiden whisky matured.

The Hearach, handcrafted by locals from Harris, is said to offer an “elegant, highly drinkable single malt, with fruit and floral notes and a long, slightly smoky, finish”. It has been distilled, matured in first-fill bourbon, Oloroso and Fino sherry casks, married, and bottled 46% alcohol by volume on the island.

The distiller said purchasers will be able to buy one bottle from each of eight batches online, via the Harris Distillery website, and in person at the distillery itself, at a recommended UK retail price of £65. The whisky will then be made available from October in specialist retailers and bars across the UK and in more than 20 countries.

Simon Erlanger, managing director of Isle of Harris Distillers, said: “We have always said that the whisky would be ready when it is ready, so it’s a big moment to finally announce the launch of The Hearach, which will be on the distillery’s eighth birthday. Eight years ago, we hosted the biggest ceilidh the island has seen - at this one wll have a historic dram to toast the island with.

“We are looking forward to sharing more of the flavour of Harris with consumers across the world - from those who already know and love our gin, to those who are new to the brand.”

The Hearach’s arrival comes shortly after The Herald revealed that the distiller would effectively double in size with the launch of its inaugural whisky. Executive chairman and chief financial officer Ron MacEachran said the malt would swiftly double Isle of Harris to a near-£8 million turnover business.

Mr MacEachran said today: “The Hearach’s launch, eight years after the distillery opened, is a wonderful tribute to the efforts and support of many people, including our funders who supported a long-term vision of regeneration predicated on the creation of a distinctive whisky and – above all – the wonderful team who have brought the distillery to life.”

The idea for the distillery was hatched by Anderson Bakewell, who has a 50-year relationship with Harris. It opened in 2015 with the ambition to create sustainable jobs for local people and support the wider island economy for generations to come. From an initial team of 10, it now employs 48 full-time staff.