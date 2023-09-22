A teenager suffered serious injuries after an assault in Helensburgh town centre.
The 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after the attack near the train station in West Princes Street on Saturday evening (September 16). According to local media, the injuries were to his face and head.
Two young men, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, Police Scotland said. They appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday (September 18).
Police in Helensburgh are appealing for information following the attack, which happened at around 10.50pm.
Detective Constable Calum Hall said: “This was a serious assault and our enquires are continuing. There were a lot of people around at the time of the incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch with officers."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4180 of Saturday, 16 September, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
