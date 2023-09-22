She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they are treating her death as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

Her family has released the following statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend.

“She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all.

“We would like to thank all the services involved in helping us with their support.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for Carly.’’

Police said a 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence and released pending further enquiries.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.