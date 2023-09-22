A consultation has been launched around plans for student flats at the site of a city scrapyard.
Dalton's yard in Leith in Edinburgh, which appeared in the Trainspotting sequel T2, is set to be redeveloped and the consultation on the plans is running until next month.
The developer said: "The site currently presents a void within the recently established residential environment and provides an opportunity to stitch the fragmented streetscape back together and give back to the public realm.
"The proposal is well connected to the recently completed tramline, connecting the site to the wider city.
"Dalton Metal Recycling is seeking to redevelop its scrapyard site at 52-66 Salamander Street for a proposed mixed-use development, comprising purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), residential (build-to-rent), retail/commercial space and associated works."
The site has been operated as a metal scrapyard for over 30 years.
"During this period," Dalton added, "much of the surrounding land has been transformed from industrial to residential, with recently constructed residential properties now encircling the site.
"Dalton is now seeking to have the site redeveloped as a mixed-use development, provide high-quality living accommodation to complement neighbouring residential-led developments."
It said: "In addition to much-needed residential development, PBSA will serve to address a well-documented increasing demand in the capital for student accommodation, ensuring that students are occupying this rather than other homes in the city more appropriate for families.
"These exciting proposals, in a highly accessible location, will enhance the mix of uses locally."
A consultation event was held this week with feedback forms available from the Dalton Regeneration website to be returned by October 4 although a second event is being held on October 18, again at Leith Library.
