The developer said: "The site currently presents a void within the recently established residential environment and provides an opportunity to stitch the fragmented streetscape back together and give back to the public realm.

"The proposal is well connected to the recently completed tramline, connecting the site to the wider city.

The site is now bordered by homes (Image: Dalton)

"Dalton Metal Recycling is seeking to redevelop its scrapyard site at 52-66 Salamander Street for a proposed mixed-use development, comprising purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), residential (build-to-rent), retail/commercial space and associated works."

The site has been operated as a metal scrapyard for over 30 years.

READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it

"During this period," Dalton added, "much of the surrounding land has been transformed from industrial to residential, with recently constructed residential properties now encircling the site.

"Dalton is now seeking to have the site redeveloped as a mixed-use development, provide high-quality living accommodation to complement neighbouring residential-led developments."

It said: "In addition to much-needed residential development, PBSA will serve to address a well-documented increasing demand in the capital for student accommodation, ensuring that students are occupying this rather than other homes in the city more appropriate for families.

"These exciting proposals, in a highly accessible location, will enhance the mix of uses locally."

A consultation event was held this week with feedback forms available from the Dalton Regeneration website to be returned by October 4 although a second event is being held on October 18, again at Leith Library.

Distiller launches long-awaited first whisky

Isle of Harris Distillers will officially launch its eagerly anticipated first whisky tomorrow.

The Hearach, which is named after the Scottish Gaelic for a native of Harris, will be available to buy from 10am tomorrow. The release of the first legal dram from the Outer Hebridean island marks a key milestone in the journey of the distillery, which opened in 2015 and in the years since has gained renown for its Isle of Harris Gin made while its maiden whisky matured.