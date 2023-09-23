Making a journey by ferry is extremely popular in Scotland with thousands of trips taking place each year.
Ferries are also a lifeline for many of the country's island communities, being used extensively by local residents in their day-to-day lives.
When a ferry is cancelled due to technical problems or poor weather, it can leave many wondering what they should do next.
Here are your rights when CalMac and other ferries are cancelled or delayed in Scotland.
What are your rights if your ferry is cancelled in Scotland?
According to the UK Government website, passengers who have their ferry journey cancelled are entitled to accommodation at a maximum value of £70 a night for up to three nights.
However, there are exceptions to this such as bad weather and the need to ensure the safe operation of the vessel.
In terms of refunds, passengers who have had their journey delayed for 90 minutes or more should be offered re-routing or a refund.
These must be provided within 7 days by the same method used to buy the ticket.
CalMac, for example, asks passengers affected by delays or cancellations to fill in a Passenger Rights Claim Form within two months of the date of disrupted travel.
If they are unable to complete the form online, passengers can contact the operator via 0800 066 5000 or +44 1475 650 397 for international customers.
What happens if my ferry is delayed in Scotland?
If a passenger is delayed for a period of 90 minutes or more, they are entitled to refreshments while those waiting four hours or more should be offered a snack or light meal.
Those waiting eight hours or more are owed a hot meal.
In terms of refunds, a passenger should be offered 25% of the ticket price if they are delayed by one hour for a four-hour trip, two hours for four and 8-hour trips and six hours for a journey scheduled to last more than 24 hours.
If the journey is delayed twice as long as the timing set above, passengers are entitled to a 50% refund.
Compensation for tickets worth £5 or less will not be paid.
