A new romantic drama shot entirely on a Hebridean island will be released later this year with a former Game of Thrones star taking a leading role.
Written and directed by renowned Belgian actor and filmmaker Bouli Lanners, and co-directed by BAFTA nominee Tim Mielants, Nobody Has To Know will be shown at cinemas across the UK from Friday, November 3.
The feature was filmed at various locations on the Isle of Lewis and tells the story of a middle-aged farmhand Phil (Bouli Lanners) who remains tight-lipped about his past life in Belgium when questioned by members of the local community.
When he suffers a bout of amnesia following a stroke, a lonely middle-aged woman named Millie (Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley) swoops in to help and claims that they were once in a secret relationship.
She then must fight to keep the fragile lie alive as audiences are left to question what stories would take the place of our memories if they were to vanish.
A supporting cast will feature talent including Julian Glover (Tár), Cal MacAninich (Mayflies) and Andrew Still (Coronation Street).
Mr Lanners was reportedly ‘thrilled’ at the opportunity to film in the Outer Hebrides, having holidayed across Scotland for more than 30 years.
He claims to have travelled to ‘everywhere except St Kilda’ and wrote the script for No One Has To Know over seven months in a rented cottage on Lewis.
Originally hoping to pen a thriller, the César Award-nominee reportedly found the environment ‘so emotional and romantic’ that it became a love story.
