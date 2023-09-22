In an interview with the Mirror, Dr Cameron suggested she was being ousted because of her support for the teenage victim of Patrick Grady.

Labour said it was a sign the SNP’s civil war had deepened.

Back in June, a recording of an SNP Westminster group meeting was leaked to press by an unknown MP, in which the then leader, Ian Blackford could be heard urging his colleagues to give their “full support” to Mr Grady.

The Glasgow North MP was suspended from the Commons after he made an “unwanted sexual advance” to a teenage party staffer 19 years his junior “while under the influence of alcohol.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Dr Cameron, a former consultant clinical psychologist, told the paper: “I'd always worked with victims so I was saying ‘what about the victim?’.

"But I was treated as if I was saying something outlandish. I was made to feel I was out of step with the party. I felt ostracised.

"After I spoke up in one of the meetings and said ‘shouldn't we be supporting the victim?’ people ignored me for quite some time. They were quite hostile towards me, so it wasn't friendly."

"I couldn't go into the tea room for instance, people wouldn't speak to me."

The MP said she had to have "quite a lot of counselling just so I could go about my normal business in Parliament.”

Her local party’s Westminster campaign committee has backed Grant Costello, the SNP’s Digital Media Manager.

Dr Cameron said that she if failed to get the nominations she could go back to working in healthcare.

“I am philosophical about it and would probably consider my position as I can still contribute a lot to our NHS,” she said. “But my main current aim is to secure the backing of branch members and continue to represent my home town.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “As the SNP civil war deepens, Scottish Labour stands ready to deliver the change Scotland needs.

“It is simply shocking that Lisa Cameron claims to have been shunned after standing up to an SNP sex pest - it is clear that the SNP is a party that is in the gutter.”

It is not the first time Dr Cameron has faced a battle to get selected.

She was not on the approved list of candidates ahead of the snap general election ahead of the 2019 election, with local party members then threatening to resign if she was reselected.

Dr Cameron was also at the centre of a row earlier this year when she sent a letter to Alister Jack saying her constituents wanted him to intervene in Holyrood's Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Details of the plea for Whitehall to find a “resolution” to the law passed by the Scottish Parliament infuriated a number of SNP party members who called for her to have the whip removed.