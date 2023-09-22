READ MORE: Video sports platform unveiled by Edinburgh-based Recast

Led by chief executive and co-founder Andy Meikle, the company had been successful in completing a number of seed and Series A funding rounds which enabled it to grow and scale. But despite recently securing a further funding commitment from a major investor, delays and failure to provide the required funds left Recast facing significant cashflow challenges.

After assessing options that included the possibility of a sale of the business, the company was unable to find a solvent outcome and the directors decided to appoint administrators. The majority of Recast's 42 employees have been made redundant with a "small number" retained to assist in marketing the business and assets for sale.

“Recast had enjoyed success with its offering, securing high profile names from across the sporting spectrum, including Manchester City and Inter Milan, as commercial partners," Mr McAlinden said. "Unfortunately, however, with the committed funding having not been received Recast was not able to continue operating.

READ MORE: Recast video platform by Sportlobster founder allows fans to support their sport directly

“As a matter of priority, we will be providing support to those employees who have been made redundant, including providing them with the information required to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Service.”

Mr Meikle said the situation was "devastating for everyone at Recast".

"While we’ve enjoyed many successes over the years, our recent traction particularly highlights how the sports and entertainment landscape so desperately needs an alternative content monetisation solution like Recast’s," he added. "It’s a sad day for all our shareholders, team members, partners, rights holders and fans, but I’m incredibly grateful to all of those who shared and supported our vision and journey.”