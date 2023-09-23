The cafe is located close to the start of the West Highland Way,

Its current owners are understood to have traded the detached, single-storey business profitably for the last 13 years, drawing a healthy number of regulars on account of its warm atmosphere and homemade food. An outdoor terrace also ensures it is popular with pet owners, Graham + Sibbald added.

READ MORE: Glasgow development hailed as 'world class' by office leader

However, the owners have been winding down for a number of years and are selling up to retire. With the café trading only from 10am to 4pm, the agent noted, it comes with “plenty of room for growth”; the venue has a licence to sell alcohol and permission to trade from 9am to 11pm.

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent, hotel and leisure at Graham +Sibbald, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the affluent area of Milngavie, at the start of the world-renowned West Highland Way. The café hosts a relaxed welcoming atmosphere which appeals to a range of customers.”

Grahma + Sibbald said it is inviting offers over £295,000 for the heritable interest.