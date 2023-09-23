A thriving coffee shop in a prosperous suburb of Glasgow has been put on the market.

Property firm Graham + Sibbald declared the sale of the popular Bullands Coffee House on Mugdock Road offers an “incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the affluent area of Milngavie”.

The cafe is located close to the start of the West Highland Way,

Its current owners are understood to have traded the detached, single-storey business profitably for the last 13 years, drawing a healthy number of regulars on account of its warm atmosphere and homemade food. An outdoor terrace also ensures it is popular with pet owners, Graham + Sibbald added.

However, the owners have been winding down for a number of years and are selling up to retire. With the café trading only from 10am to 4pm, the agent noted, it comes with “plenty of room for growth”; the venue has a licence to sell alcohol and permission to trade from 9am to 11pm.

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent, hotel and leisure at Graham +Sibbald, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to run a lifestyle business in the affluent area of Milngavie, at the start of the world-renowned West Highland Way. The café hosts a relaxed welcoming atmosphere which appeals to a range of customers.”

Grahma + Sibbald said it is inviting offers over £295,000 for the heritable interest.