Multiple facilities will be run on solar power including the main compound, powered by a 75 kW solar unit. The main buggy charging point will be powered throughout the day by the new 60 kW deployable solar array.

Aggreko will also supply sustainable energy power to the ‘A Stay on the Green’ hotel room operated by Hilton, which overlooks the 10th green at the country club. The overnight experience will give guests a "once in a lifetime" opportunity located just yards from the course, powered by a battery unit with 5 kW solar arrays.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Ryder Cup," said Jono Rose, general manager of event services at Aggreko. "Aggreko is committed to delivering reliable and where possible sustainable solutions to large-scale sporting events, helping reduce the Ryder Cup’s carbon footprint while still having a safe temporary energy solutions.”

Taking place alternately in the US and Europe, the Ryder Cup attracts tens of thousands of golf fans from around the world. Like all such major events, it is inherently energy intensive.

“The Ryder Cup is one of the biggest spectacles in sport and we need a reliable power source to make sure we deliver a seamless experience," cup director Richard Atkinson said. "Aggreko are a trusted supplier, and we have worked in close collaboration to make sure that the latest energy efficient technologies are being rolled out across Marco Simone.”