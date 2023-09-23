The business said it wwas previously the Sandford Hills Hotel and alongside the White House in Helensburgh is one of only two properties in Scotland designed by the arts and crafts architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott.

It was built in 1902 for Harben J Valentine, the photographic publisher from Dundee.

The is one of two in Scotland by the arts and crafts architect (Image: Rettie/Drysdale)

The agencies described it as a "magnificent" B listed house close to St Andrews with luxury self-catering properties, totalling 14 bedrooms, with owner's house with three bedrooms, and is fully restored "in keeping with the arts and crafts style".

It featured on the BBC's Restoration Home - Sandford House.

Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale and Company, said: "Working jointly with George Lorimer at Rettie & Co to ensure full coverage of both the commercial and residential markets, Drysdale and Company are delighted to be working on the marketing of this superb property.

"A truly excellent lifestyle opportunity for a couple or perfect for an existing hospitality or golf tour operator to provide five star quality accommodation for visitors enjoying the numerous championship grade golf courses within the area."

Overs over £2.2 million are invited.