A historic arts and crafts mansion and holiday cottages has been put up for sale.
Agents Drysdale and Company and Rettie and Co are jointly marketing the freehold sale of Sandford House and Sandford Cottages.
The business said it wwas previously the Sandford Hills Hotel and alongside the White House in Helensburgh is one of only two properties in Scotland designed by the arts and crafts architect Mackay Hugh Baillie Scott.
READ MORE: Seamill Hydro has new owner for first time in three decades
It was built in 1902 for Harben J Valentine, the photographic publisher from Dundee.
The agencies described it as a "magnificent" B listed house close to St Andrews with luxury self-catering properties, totalling 14 bedrooms, with owner's house with three bedrooms, and is fully restored "in keeping with the arts and crafts style".
READ MORE: Hotel commandeered by Mountbatten for D-Day preparations for sale
It featured on the BBC's Restoration Home - Sandford House.
Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale and Company, said: "Working jointly with George Lorimer at Rettie & Co to ensure full coverage of both the commercial and residential markets, Drysdale and Company are delighted to be working on the marketing of this superb property.
"A truly excellent lifestyle opportunity for a couple or perfect for an existing hospitality or golf tour operator to provide five star quality accommodation for visitors enjoying the numerous championship grade golf courses within the area."
Overs over £2.2 million are invited.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here