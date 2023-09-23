The yellow alert comes in force at 1pm on Sunday and extends through to midnight.

Scottish regions and local authorities covered by the warning include the Highlands, Perth, Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire, Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

Some areas could see 80-120mm of rainfall over the course of 24-36 hours, the Met Office said.

The alert reads: “Rain arriving later Saturday will temporarily ease but redevelop during Sunday afternoon into the evening, heaviest and most persistent over a number of higher ground areas of Scotland.

"By the time the rain overnight into Monday, turning more showery from the west, many places are expected to have received 30-50mm of rain, whilst some places, most likely south-west facing hills, could see 80-120mm over the course of 24-36 hours.

"It will also become increasingly windy through Sunday, with gusts of 50-60mph on coasts and over high ground. This could exacerbate flooding with leaves being blown from trees to potentially block drains and gullies.