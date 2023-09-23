A number of witnesses found a man lying seriously injured in Queens Crescent and an ambulance was called.

From enquiries carried out so far, it is understood that the 46-year-old victim was standing beside the stationary white car, before being dragged some distance along the street by the vehicle which made off from the scene.

He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is receiving treatment for a serious leg injury.

Detective Constable Watson from Livingston CID said: “Queens Crescent is a busy residential street and there would have been a considerable amount of noise and commotion around the time of the incident.

“It is absolutely vital that anyone who witnessed what happened comes forward and assists with the investigation.

“Livingston North train station is also nearby and I would appeal to any pedestrians who were in the surrounding area, who may have noticed a white car driving at speed, to please get in touch.

“I would also encourage any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4675 of Friday, 22 September, 2023. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”