It comes after The Met Office issued a yellow alert for rain across parts of Scotland, which could lead to "some flooded roads and a small chance of property flooding".

The yellow alert comes in force at 1pm on Sunday and extends through to midnight.

READ MORE: Scotland flood warning as Met Office issues alert for persistent and heavy rain

Some areas could see 80-120mm of rainfall over the course of 24-36 hours, the Met Office said.

Journeys on the West Coast Mainline, Dumfries to Kilmarnock line, West Highland lines, the Highland Mainline and the Kyle of Lochalsh line will all be affected.

⛈️ We've just had a conference call with our weather forecaster, control room team and partners from across Scotland's Railway.



Based on the forecast, we'll need to limit train speeds on a number of routes in nothern and western Scotland from 15:00 tomorrow until 13:00 Monday./1 https://t.co/2gWpy6ISZN — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) September 23, 2023

Network Rail confirmed the measure in a post on social media.

It read: “There's a risk of localised flooding, areas could see 20-40mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours across - potentially reaching 70mm for sections of track near exposed southward facing slopes. Heavy rain can also increase pressure on bridges and increase the risk of landslips

“Winds gusting at 50-55mph, or up to 60mph along western coasts are also a concern. They could bring down trees near the track or objects from gardens near the railway on to the tracks. If you live near the railway, please secure these

“To prepare for this, we've had staff out clearing drains to help prevent flooding. We'll have staff with chainsaws on standby as well as extra staff in our control room to deal with any disruption

“To keep everyone safe, we'll limit train speeds on a number of routes from tomorrow lunchtime. These will need to remain in place for a period even after the weather has passed, in order to allow for that rain to drain away.”