Officers attended and the body of a 67-year-old man was recovered from the water.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries after hit and run

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.10pm on Friday, 22 September, we received a concern for person call in the Balmore Road area of Glasgow.

“Officers attended and the body of a 67-year-old man was recovered from the canal.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”