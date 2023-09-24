A baby has been taken to hospital after a crash in Edinburgh on Friday.
Police were called to West Maitland Street, at its junction with Coates Place near Haymarket train station, at 5pm following reports of a crash involving a car and a man walking with a pram.
The 35-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while the baby went to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.
The driver of the car was also taken to the Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
READ MORE: Body of man, 67, recovered from Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 5pm on Friday 22 September to a report of a crash on West Maitland Street at the junction with Coates Place in Edinburgh involving a car and a man walking with a pram.
“Emergency services attended and the 35-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The baby was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh to be checked over.
“The driver of the car was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.
“Roads in the area were closed and reopened around 6.20pm.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here