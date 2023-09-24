A body has been found on The Cuillin range on the Isle of Skye during searches for a missing hillwalker.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Francis Johnson, who had been reported missing in the area, have been informed.

The 74-year-old left his home in Dorset on Monday, September 4, and travelled to the west coast of Scotland, booking into various campsites.left his home in Dorset.

He was last seen at Glenbrittle campsite on Skye.