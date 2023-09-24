The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for strong winds for large parts of Scotland.
The warning comes into force at 10am on Wednesday and extends through to 7am on Thursday.
“A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive”, the weather service said.
The alert covers areas of Scotland up to an area just north of Fort William, Inverness and The Great Glen.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) September 24, 2023
Strong winds across a large part of the UK
Wednesday 1000 – Thursday 0700
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uqQP4fREzz
The alert reads: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.
“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and depth of the low, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas, perhaps locally stronger over and to the lee of hills in the north.
“Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”
