“A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive”, the weather service said.

The alert covers areas of Scotland up to an area just north of Fort William, Inverness and The Great Glen.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across a large part of the UK



Wednesday 1000 – Thursday 0700



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uqQP4fREzz — Met Office (@metoffice) September 24, 2023

The alert reads: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and depth of the low, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas, perhaps locally stronger over and to the lee of hills in the north.

“Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75 mph, with a small chance of 80 mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”