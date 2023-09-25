Gillian Campbell-Thow, the learner who took the helm of Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu earlier this year, introduced the new school rule in April and acknowledges that some found it more difficult than others to be separated from their device.

"I was on [BBC] Radio 4 a couple of week ago and they had three different headteachers on; one who has banned them completely, one who uses them and I'm somewhere in between," she said.

"I think you have to be realistic about it. Because of the nature of our school,we have children who are coming in from quite far away. My daughter will text me to let me know she's arrived at school so I'm okay with that.

"We also have to realise that a lot of children have got Apple Pay or bank cards [on their phones].

"What I'm not okay with is them using them during class time and between classes," she added, "So at 9am phones go away.

"We have to be realistic [about] the way children interact with technology and also the inter-generational relationships they have with parents and family. During lockdown, parents were used to having that close contact. So I'm okay with that at lunchtime and break.

"We've also had to say to staff 'no phones out' during class."

She said all children in Glasgow are given iPads so there is no need for them to have phones out in the classroom and said it also wasn't right for pupils to be using their own devices and data to assist with lessons during a cost-of-living crisis.

"This is not about being draconian but it's about a manageable way. I don't think a complete ban is realistic in our situation."

Stricter rules around the use of mobile phones in schools are being considered by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth amid concerns they are “detrimental” to brain development.

The ex-modern studies teacher has said she is “very interested” in a UN report that recommends banning phones to improve concentration and reduce bullying.

However, she has said a complete ban would be “pretty much impossible” in this day and age.

Phones are set to be banned for students in the Netherlands next year while in France children up to the age of 15 have to leave their phones switched off during the school day

The King's former school, Gordonstoun, has also banned mobile phones in the classroom amid fears over the impact on childrens' brains.

"Schools are not in a position where they can say, 'hand over your phones and we will lock them away.' You are essentially taking responsibility for very expensive devices," said the Gaelic school head.

"We spoke about it with our pupil parliament and they were okay with it. Some children felt stronger than others about banning them completely."

She said the soft ban had "really worked" and believes it has encouraged pupils to have talk more to each other, rather than texting and scrolling, something she believes is even more important than improved attentiveness during lessons.

"Quite a lot of them are glad of the break, I think," she said.

"We've obviously still got a lot of children who find it really difficult to be separated from their device. If we catch them in the corridor we take it off them.

"Children want to come to the library at lunchtime and they sit and read. They are not on devices," she said.

She said some parents had asked if pupils would be permitted to let them know if they were, for example, feeling unwell in the classroom.

"We [told them] we will do what we did before they had mobile phones, we'll phone you and ask you to collect them," said the headteacher.

She said the school does a lot of work with pupils about online safety and consent over the sharing of photographs and videos.

"My big thing is to keep children safe," she said.

"Some people said to us 'do you think that's going to stop online bullying?'. No of course, I don't think it will but this is also about educating people and families," she said.

She said pupils faced a lot of peer pressure to have the best phones which 'ran alongside' the debate about school uniforms.

"That's another thing that we are fairly strict on," she said. "I'm not really fussed about what colour their hair is or what shoes they are wearing. It's about taking away social barriers.

"What we have are high expectations and boundaries and routines. Children need routine and predictability. They should always know what's expected because later in life there are always going to be certain things they have to follow."