The depute principal of a Scottish college has said it is exploring 'one remaining option' to enable it to keep a campus nursery open.
Staff and parents were told in May that both the Cumbernauld and Coatbridge nurseries would close for good at the end of the current term in one of a number of cost-cutting measures.
However, 48 hours after the announcement the college’s principal and CEO Professor Christopher Moore met personally with nursery staff and announced that the closures would be paused until the end of the year to allow it to explore alternatives.
Ann Baxter, depute principal, said a resolution had not been achieved for the Cumbernauld nursery.
In a letter to parents she writes: "The first option we said would proceed with, after discussion with staff, was to look at a possible takeover of the nursery by Amcol, a charity which operates the nursery on the NCL Motherwell campus.
"In their response to our approach, and despite our offer of significant support in the future, Amcol said the current business model was not viable and that, in any event ‘it is highly unlikely that Amcol will be in a position to assume responsibility for the Cumbernauld campus before early summer 2024’."
She said the college had also explored the creation of a social enterprise to run the nursery but staff "did not want to pursue" this.
She writes: "We have one remaining option, that is to extend the offer to other interested organisations to ascertain any interest they may have and this is one which we will now pursue in the coming weeks.
"The college has committed to operating the nursery until December 31 and we will continue to consider any feasible options put forward up until that date."
She added: "I appreciate and am deeply sorry for the disruption, anxiety and upset this situation has caused parents, guardians, children and staff. I will keep you informed of any developments, information or support which we can offer in the coming weeks."
New College Lanarkshire runs three other nurseries in Motherwell, Carfin and Newstevenson.
After the closure plans were announced a petition was launched by nursery staff and a dispute was lodged by Unison.
Earlier this month First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed new measures to improve childcare in Scotland.
He announced a pilot for care from nine months to the end of primary school, plans to accelerate care expansion for two-year olds and more scope for parents to personally manage childcare.
The SNP leader said the government would improve childminder recruitment and boost pay to a £12 per hour minimum from April.
Children aged three and four in Scotland currently get 1,140 hours of free care a year.
