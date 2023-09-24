The First Minister has rejected a call from tourism leaders to pause Scotland's short-term lets law.
Humza Yousaf called on business representatives to encourage operators to sign up for the new mandatory licensing regime ahead of the October 1 going live date.
Fiona Campbell, of the Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers, described the First Minister as being "disinterested and disengaged" in his reponse as operators raised concerns over aspects of the law many say is too expensive and unwieldy.
Mr Yousaf said: "I believe that the responsible and balanced course of action is for everyone to get behind the task of encouraging and supporting short-term let operators to apply for a licence before the October 1 deadline."
The law has been brought in to help tackle issues around the rise of unregulated Airbnb-style short-term lets in Scotland including housing pressures and anti-social behaviour.
📝 Read the First Minister's letter in full ... and the response
Scottish sports streaming service goes into administration
A video platform launched out of Edinburgh in 2018 to "transform the sports broadcasting landscape" has gone into administration with most of its 42 staff made redundant.
Alistair McAlinden and Chris Pole of Interpath Advisory have today been appointed joint administrators of Recast Sports, an on-demand streaming platform that has partnered with a number of sports, media and entertainment companies such as Manchester City, FC Internazionale Milano, and leading automotive content creator Seen Through Glass to deliver non-subscription alternatives to watch official live and on-demand content.
Ian McConnell: Ayr town centre has troubles but tourism and retail pluses
It is, of course, increasingly difficult to dispute the assertion that Ayr town centre is a shadow of its former self.
Boyhood memories of the high street, walking with grandparents or parents, are of packed streets and thriving shops, noise, and traffic. There has since been much pedestrianisation of the high street, so much of the traffic has gone. Sadly, so too has much of the footfall.
Chief of listed Glasgow firm quits
The chief executive of Iomart, the listed Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has quit the role with immediate effect.
Reece Donovan, who has been in post since September 2020, has been replaced by executive chair Lucy Dimes. Ms Dimes, who had previously been non-executive chair, moved into the role of executive chair on a part-time basis in July “with a focus on the further development of external corporate opportunities, alongside the executive directors,” iomart said at the time.
