Scottish man took stunning photos of the Northern Lights above Scotland on Sunday night (September 24).
Craig Bradshaw shared these pictures of the Aurora Borealis as it danced over Girvan beach just before midnight, painting the sky vivid greens and pinks.
He said: "Literally the skies exploded in front of me. I got so excited my legs were shaking, my hands were shaking, it was so joyful."
The experience lasted around 40 minutes, the biggest display the 58-year-old photographer had ever seen.
He had missed the lights last year and vowed if he ever got an alert he would get out of bed to capture it.
"It does seem to be getting stronger," Mr Bradshaw said, "People from the north of Scotland down to Cornwall saw it last night, that's extraordinary.
"It just blows you away when you see the colours on camera."
It comes after the Northern Lights have been spotted across Scotland and the rest of the UK in recent weeks.
When and how to see the Northern Lights in Scotland 2023
For anyone keen to spot the Northern Lights, Mr Bradshaw recommends downloading the AuroraWatch UK app and waiting for an amber or red alert.
According to the Met Office, the Aurora Borealis is visible after the Solstice and Equniox in September/October and March/April.
The phenomenon is best seen in Scotland and northern areas of the UK, on a clear cloudless night with dark skies and limited light pollution.
The Northern Lights are caused by solar winds - charged particles which travel at extreme speeds - colliding with the Earth's atmosphere.
