The winter event, said to be the largest indoor funfair in Europe, features classic stalls like hook-a-duck and dodgems as well as thrill rides, with general admission ticket prices from £18.50.

But successful giveaway applicants can receive up to 10 free tickets for the opening night of the carnival at SEC Glasgow on December 22, 2023.

The lucky winners will have to chance to be one of the first on The Extreme Ice Blast, the event's newest outdoor thrill ride.

They will also have access to more than 65 rides and attractions at the carnival, which is now in its 104th year.

For the chance to win, charities and non-for-profit groups are asked to submit 150 words to the Irn-Bru Carnival team explaining why they should receive the free tickets. Entries should be sent to info@qdevents.co.uk by October 22, 2023.

Early bird tickets for the carnival are currently on sale at a reduced price, starting at £11 for seniors aged 60+, £16.50 for young Scots, and £18.50 general entry. Children under the age of three go free.

The ticket includes entry to the hall and 10 vouchers per person to access the attractions. Tickets will be available on the door, however advanced booking is cheaper and strongly advised as some days are expected to sell out.

The festive event will be running from December 22 to January 14, 2024 - closed on Christmas day.

Entertainment includes an inflatable play area for young children as well as arcade games, bungee trampolines, Whac-A-Minion, a climbing wall, face painting and more.

Attractions are mixed between cash taking and voucher taking. Food and drink stalls will also be available.

Autism sessions will be available at the carnival, providing people with autism and their families a more relaxed setting. During these sessions the main hall lights will be on, and the music turned off or very low, with quiet areas available and rides running more slowly where possible.

Applications for the Irn-Bru Carnival ticket giveaway should include: