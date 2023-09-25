A 71-year-old woman, who was travelling in the ambulance, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It is understood her relatives have been made aware.

A 38-year-old male paramedic was injured in the crash, police said, and was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Meanwhile, a female paramedic who had been driving the ambulance and the male driver of the taxi did not need hospital treatment, according to police.

Police are appealling for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 10.25am at the junction with Arcadia Street.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the lady who died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“The incident took place at a busy junction and I am appealing to anyone who was on London Road or Arcadia Street around 10.25am on Sunday morning, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1101 of Sunday, 24 September, 2023.

Read more: Baby rushed to hospital after crash involving car and pram