She says pupils were supportive of the ban, which also applies to staff, and believes it is not “draconian”.

Teenagers are not allowed to use their phones during and between classes but lunchtime texting is permitted.

The headteacher said all children in Glasgow are given iPads so there is no need for them to have phones out in the classroom and said it also wasn't right for pupils to be using their own devices and data to assist with lessons during a cost-of-living crisis.

"This is not about being draconian but it's about a manageable way. I don't think a complete ban is realistic in our situation."

Stricter rules around the use of mobile phones in schools are being considered by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth amid concerns they are “detrimental” to brain development.

The ex-modern studies teacher has said she is “very interested” in a UN report that recommends banning phones to improve concentration and reduce bullying.

However, she has said a complete ban would be “pretty much impossible” in this day and age.