Strikes in 24 of Scotland’s local authorities are set to go ahead this week after councils and a trade union failed to reach an agreement at the last minute.
However, the situation remains fluid with two out of three unions involved considering the latest deal put forward by councils.
Unison was the only major union not to suspend three days of action among its non-teaching school staff planned to begin on Tuesday and run to Thursdayafter a new deal was put on the table.
Unite and the GMB union both cancelled strikes to put the offer from local authority body Cosla to members, while Unison opted to ballot staff while continuing action.
This means that while some areas will feel the full brunt of industrial action, others have been spared.
Which council areas will see strikes?
Unison has rejected the new pay offer and will strike in schools in these 24 areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week:
Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Edinburgh City, Fife, Glasgow City, Highland, Inverclyde, Moray, North Ayrshire, Orkney, Perth and Kinross, Renfrewshire, Shetland, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire.
Which Council areas have seen strikes called off?
The GMB has called off strikes in these 10 areas:
Aberdeen City, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow City, Orkney, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire,
Unite has called off strikes in these 11 areas:
Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Orkney, South Lanarkshire.
Are there any classes going ahead in strike areas?
Glasgow Secondary schools - with the exception of the Glasgow Gaelic School/Sgoil Ghaidhlig Ghlaschu (Secondary) and ASL secondaries - will be open to senior phase pupils - S4 - S6 - during the three days of strike action
Further details of school closures are available on council websites.
