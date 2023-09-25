PROFESSIONAL services firm PwC has expanded the role of Fraser Wilson, its financial services lead in Scotland, to head up financial services across UK regions outside of London, including the North of England, the Midlands, and Wales.
Mr Wilson’s new leadership role will see him retain close contact with key clients in the Scottish financial services market – the second largest outside the UK capital – and partners including Scottish Financial Enterprise and Fintech Scotland.
In a career with PwC spanning 23 years, he has specialised in risk, governance, and controls across the financial services industry, becoming a partner in 2014 and playing a crucial role in the development of the firm’s financial services strategy north of the Border.
Mr Wilson, whose role becomes financial services leader of PwC Scotland and regional leader for financial services at PwC UK, said: “The presence of the financial services sector across the UK regions is growing – you only need to look at Scotland, which is the second largest financial services centre outside of London, as a prime example.
“Key banking and financial institutions are choosing to make the most of the skills and capabilities sitting outside of London as the industry evolves in response to the changing needs of businesses – for example, green finance and the move towards net zero – and the importance of financial inclusion for the consumers we serve, as well as its own workforce
“It’s an exciting time to be taking on a role spanning the regions for PwC UK and I’m looking forward to seeing exactly what it brings.”
Isabelle Jenkins, who leads the division at PwC UK, said: “Financial services is a key focus for the firm and, with sector presence increasing outside of London, it’s vital for us to have our own active and vibrant financial services communities in the regions, driven by experienced leaders.”
She added that Mr Wilson’s “experience and leadership will be invaluable as he works alongside our team of regional financial services leads to help support, guide and champion our clients with strong regional presence”.
