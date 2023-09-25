Scots are being warned of 'danger to life' as Storm Agnes gets set to batter the country with up to 80mph winds.
The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for the storm, which is due to hit the UK and Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Strong winds are forecast for the whole of Scotland from midday on Wednesday (September 27), with a chance of "significant disruption" to people's lives.
There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris picked up in the strong winds, the Met Office said.
There is also a chance of danger to life from huge waves in coastal areas, with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Heavy rain is also forecast for Scotland, with 60mm of rainfall forecast in some high ground areas, and flooding expected on coastal roads.
Inland areas are likely to face gusts of 50-60mph, with winds in the most exposed areas reaching as high as 80mph.
The Met Office has released warnings and guidance for the public to prepare for the upcoming storm.
- Longer journey times are expected as public transport including railways, flights, ferries and roads are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to be closed.
- There is a possibility of power cuts, the Met Office said, which could also affect mobile phone services.
- There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and trees falling.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas. Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.
“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”
Read more: Met Office alert for 'disruptive' strong winds in Scotland
The yellow weather warning is currently in place until 7am on Thursday morning (September 28), with the worst effects of the storm expected to diminish as it travels north.
Storm Agnes is a deep area of low pressure travelling across the Atlantic. It has been bolstered by ex-Hurricane Ophelia, which hit the United States at the weekend.
Storm Agnes is expected to hit Ireland early on Wednesday morning, with high winds in the Irish Sea.
However, as the weekend approaches, Met Office experts say a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring some more settled weather, though showers could continue in Scotland for some time.
Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which begins in early September and runs through to August next year.
Storms with the potential to cause significant disruption are named by either the Met Office, Ireland's Met Éireann or the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.
The naming travels through the alphabet from a list of pre-selected names, which members of the public can contribute to.
