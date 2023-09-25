The derelict Ayr Station Hotel is on fire this evening (September 25) with all train services in the area suspended.
Eyewitnesses have taken photos and videos showing the incident, with flames and smoke coming from the iconic building.
13 fire appliances are currently at the scene as firefighters battle to control the inferno, which has already caused the building's spire to collapse.
Local MP Allan Dorrans has said: "Derelict Ayr Station Hotel currently on fire again. Fire well developed and spreading."
Derelict Ayr Station Hotel currently on fire again. Fire well developed and spreading. Major disruption on train services expected.— Allan Dorans MP 🏴🇺🇦 (@allandoransMP) September 25, 2023
Siobhian Brown, MSP for Ayr, Prestwick and Troon, added: "Due to the ongoing fire at the station hotel, all surrounding roads and Ayr train station are shut. Please keep away from the area."
ScotRail has confirmed that no services are running through the station at the moment.
A spokesperson said: "We have had reports of a fire on a property near the railway at Ayr station.
"We're working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. Services will be unable to call at Ayr station until it is deemed safe to do so."
Glashow Central to Ayr services will start and terminate at Kilwinning. Ayr to Stranraer services will start and terminate at Girvan.
Replacement buses have been requested by the rail operator.
⚠️ NEW: We have had reports of a fire on a property near the railway at Ayr station. We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. Services will be unable to call at Ayr station until it is deemed safe to do so. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/zpKv6EyKsU— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 25, 2023
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 5.37pm to reports of a fire at the Station Hotel, on Smith Street.
"We received a further 67 calls regarding the fire. We currently have 13 appliances at the scene."
The building previously went on fire in May this year, with a 17-year-old male arrested and charged following the incident.
