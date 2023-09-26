Trains from Ayr station are not expected to run today after being cancelled last night as a precaution.

Two teenagers aged 17 and 13 have been arrested in connection with the blaze.

A Police Scotland Spokeswoman said: "Two male youths, aged 17 and 13, have been arrested and charged in connection with fire-raising following the incident.

"They will be both be reported to the relevant authorities and further enquiries are ongoing."

At the height of the incident huge flames could be seen leaping from the roof of the building, which has lain derelict for many years.

READ MORE: Huge blaze engulfs grand Ayr hotel

The fire took hold in the hotel's spire, which later collapsed.

Eyewitnesses published photos and videos showing flames and smoke coming from the roof of the iconic scaffolding-wrapped property.

Sad to see the glow in the sky as the fire takes over the whole of the Station Hotel in Ayr#Ayr #Stationhotel #fire pic.twitter.com/RxReI6735F — Gavin Brownlie (@Gavin_Brownlie) September 25, 2023

It is the second time this year that the historic building has caught fire this year. A teenager has been arrested and charged following the previous incident.

Locals have expressed their shock that the grand hotel, which is owned by a company based in the Far East, had been gutted by the blaze.

One said: "Sad to see the 138 year old Station Hotel in my hometown up in flames. It’s been slowly crumbling under its tarpaulin for years. Empty since 2013. It’s going to be a further sore for Ayr."

Ayr Station Hotel on fire pic.twitter.com/M2pfpEBlv1 — 🌿Shelle🌿 (@GoneToBuyPlants) September 25, 2023

A total of 13 fire appliances were sent to the scene last night as firefighters battle to control the inferno, which caused the building's spire to collapse.

The station hotel was once one of the grandest building in Ayr, part of a etwork of sumptuous hotels established by railway companies for Victorian travellers across Britain.

The future of the building has been in doubt for many years after it fell out of use, with concerns about its structural condition leading it to be wrapped in protective scaffolding.

Heritage campaigners have been fighting plans for demolition, questioning official reports into the state of the building and exploring potential alternative uses.

READ MORE: The great Scottish hotel they want to destroy. We mustn’t let them

Local politicias took to X, formerly Twitter, to share news of the latest fire. MP Allan Dorrans said: "Derelict Ayr Station Hotel currently on fire again. Fire well developed and spreading."

Derelict Ayr Station Hotel currently on fire again. Fire well developed and spreading. Major disruption on train services expected. — Allan Dorans MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@allandoransMP) September 25, 2023

Siobhian Brown, MSP for Ayr, Prestwick and Troon, added: "Due to the ongoing fire at the station hotel, all surrounding roads and Ayr train station are shut. Please keep away from the area."

ScotRail has confirmed that no services are running through the station.

Glasgow Central to Ayr services will start and terminate at Kilwinning. Ayr to Stranraer services will start and terminate at Girvan.

Replacement buses have been requested by the rail operator. Last night, Scotrail said that is did not expect the line to reopen today.

ℹ️ UPDATE: It's a developing situation, but we’re not expecting to be able to run trains to/from Ayr tomorrow. We’re in the process of arranging replacement transport for tomorrow to keep our customers moving. Keep up to date on the ScotRail app or at https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/cFxfm6rijc — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 25, 2023

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We still have a number of firefighters on scene at a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At present, this morning, Tuesday, 26 September, we have five appliances in total at the incident where crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“Initially, we were alerted at 5.37pm on Monday, 25 September to reports of a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised 15 appliances to the scene.

“No casualties have been reported.”

A number of street closures are in place - including:

• Kyle Street at High Street

• Smith Street at Mill Street

• Pedestrian closure of Smith Street from the Station Hotel to Ayr Central

• Castlehill Road at the Market Inn

• Parkhouse Street

• Burns Statue Square at Killoch Place

Diversion routes are in place but the road closures are likely to impact on journey time.