Firefighters have battled through the night to contain a huge blaze which broke out in the disused Ayr Station Hotel.
Five fire appliances and Scottish Fire and Rescue crew members remained at the scene this morning with the fire in the derelict Smith Street property still burning.
Trains from Ayr station are not expected to run today after being cancelled last night as a precaution.
Two teenagers aged 17 and 13 have been arrested in connection with the blaze.
A Police Scotland Spokeswoman said: "Two male youths, aged 17 and 13, have been arrested and charged in connection with fire-raising following the incident.
"They will be both be reported to the relevant authorities and further enquiries are ongoing."
At the height of the incident huge flames could be seen leaping from the roof of the building, which has lain derelict for many years.
READ MORE: Huge blaze engulfs grand Ayr hotel
The fire took hold in the hotel's spire, which later collapsed.
Eyewitnesses published photos and videos showing flames and smoke coming from the roof of the iconic scaffolding-wrapped property.
Sad to see the glow in the sky as the fire takes over the whole of the Station Hotel in Ayr#Ayr #Stationhotel #fire pic.twitter.com/RxReI6735F— Gavin Brownlie (@Gavin_Brownlie) September 25, 2023
It is the second time this year that the historic building has caught fire this year. A teenager has been arrested and charged following the previous incident.
Locals have expressed their shock that the grand hotel, which is owned by a company based in the Far East, had been gutted by the blaze.
One said: "Sad to see the 138 year old Station Hotel in my hometown up in flames. It’s been slowly crumbling under its tarpaulin for years. Empty since 2013. It’s going to be a further sore for Ayr."
Ayr Station Hotel on fire pic.twitter.com/M2pfpEBlv1— 🌿Shelle🌿 (@GoneToBuyPlants) September 25, 2023
A total of 13 fire appliances were sent to the scene last night as firefighters battle to control the inferno, which caused the building's spire to collapse.
The station hotel was once one of the grandest building in Ayr, part of a etwork of sumptuous hotels established by railway companies for Victorian travellers across Britain.
The future of the building has been in doubt for many years after it fell out of use, with concerns about its structural condition leading it to be wrapped in protective scaffolding.
Heritage campaigners have been fighting plans for demolition, questioning official reports into the state of the building and exploring potential alternative uses.
READ MORE: The great Scottish hotel they want to destroy. We mustn’t let them
Local politicias took to X, formerly Twitter, to share news of the latest fire. MP Allan Dorrans said: "Derelict Ayr Station Hotel currently on fire again. Fire well developed and spreading."
Derelict Ayr Station Hotel currently on fire again. Fire well developed and spreading. Major disruption on train services expected.— Allan Dorans MP 🏴🇺🇦 (@allandoransMP) September 25, 2023
Siobhian Brown, MSP for Ayr, Prestwick and Troon, added: "Due to the ongoing fire at the station hotel, all surrounding roads and Ayr train station are shut. Please keep away from the area."
ScotRail has confirmed that no services are running through the station.
Glasgow Central to Ayr services will start and terminate at Kilwinning. Ayr to Stranraer services will start and terminate at Girvan.
Replacement buses have been requested by the rail operator. Last night, Scotrail said that is did not expect the line to reopen today.
ℹ️ UPDATE: It's a developing situation, but we’re not expecting to be able to run trains to/from Ayr tomorrow. We’re in the process of arranging replacement transport for tomorrow to keep our customers moving. Keep up to date on the ScotRail app or at https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/cFxfm6rijc— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 25, 2023
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We still have a number of firefighters on scene at a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.
“At present, this morning, Tuesday, 26 September, we have five appliances in total at the incident where crews are working to extinguish the fire.
“Initially, we were alerted at 5.37pm on Monday, 25 September to reports of a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.
“At its height, Operations Control mobilised 15 appliances to the scene.
“No casualties have been reported.”
A number of street closures are in place - including:
• Kyle Street at High Street
• Smith Street at Mill Street
• Pedestrian closure of Smith Street from the Station Hotel to Ayr Central
• Castlehill Road at the Market Inn
• Parkhouse Street
• Burns Statue Square at Killoch Place
Diversion routes are in place but the road closures are likely to impact on journey time.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel