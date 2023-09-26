Organisers Edinburgh’s Hogmanay announced the main attraction for their open-air concert on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, this morning, referendcing the band’s biggest hit.

They said: “We are THRILLED to announce PULP as your headliner for Concert in the Gardens 2023!

“We know you will remember the first time you brought in the bells under Edinburgh Castle, like the Common People with PULP!”

We are THRILLED to announce PULP as your headliner for Concert in the Gardens 2023!



We know you will remember the first time you brought in the bells under Edinburgh Castle, like the Common People with PULP! pic.twitter.com/MmltePENfH — Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) September 26, 2023

Pulp were last in Scotland during the summer when the band, fronted by lead singer Jarvis Cocker, played at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Pet Shop Boys' Chris Lowe 'forgot chords' at climax of Edinburgh gig

Pulp brought the first night to a colourful close in their first Scottish show in more than a decade.

Crowds were teased with a lengthy introduction with captions on a screen reading: “This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life. You are about to see the 529th concert by Pulp.

“This performance is an encore. An encore happens because the crowd wants more.”

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebration is watched around the globe

The band surprised fans at the end of 2022 by announcing a run of shows this summer at festivals and outdoor gigs across the UK.

READ MORE: TRNSMT 2023 - Pulp's set list, start time, tickets and more

Edinburgh’s Concert in the Gardens is now in its third decade, with previous headliners including madness, KT Tunstall and the Pet Shop Boys.

It returned in 2022 after a three-year break.

Tickets for this year’s concert will go on sale at 10am Friday 29 September, and are only available through the Edinburgh's Hogmanay website.