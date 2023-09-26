Britpop legends Pulp have been announced as this year’s headliners for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens.
The veteran rockers will take to the stage in Princes Street Gardens as the capital welcomes in the New Year on December 31st
Organisers Edinburgh’s Hogmanay announced the main attraction for their open-air concert on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, this morning, referendcing the band’s biggest hit.
They said: “We are THRILLED to announce PULP as your headliner for Concert in the Gardens 2023!
“We know you will remember the first time you brought in the bells under Edinburgh Castle, like the Common People with PULP!”
We are THRILLED to announce PULP as your headliner for Concert in the Gardens 2023!— Edinburgh's Hogmanay (@edhogmanay) September 26, 2023
We know you will remember the first time you brought in the bells under Edinburgh Castle, like the Common People with PULP! pic.twitter.com/MmltePENfH
Pulp were last in Scotland during the summer when the band, fronted by lead singer Jarvis Cocker, played at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.
READ MORE: Pet Shop Boys' Chris Lowe 'forgot chords' at climax of Edinburgh gig
Pulp brought the first night to a colourful close in their first Scottish show in more than a decade.
Crowds were teased with a lengthy introduction with captions on a screen reading: “This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life. You are about to see the 529th concert by Pulp.
“This performance is an encore. An encore happens because the crowd wants more.”
Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebration is watched around the globe
The band surprised fans at the end of 2022 by announcing a run of shows this summer at festivals and outdoor gigs across the UK.
READ MORE: TRNSMT 2023 - Pulp's set list, start time, tickets and more
Edinburgh’s Concert in the Gardens is now in its third decade, with previous headliners including madness, KT Tunstall and the Pet Shop Boys.
It returned in 2022 after a three-year break.
Tickets for this year’s concert will go on sale at 10am Friday 29 September, and are only available through the Edinburgh's Hogmanay website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel