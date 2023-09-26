They have been charged in connection with a fire-raising incident. Both be reported to the relevant authorities, Police Scotland said, and further enquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE: The great Scottish hotel they want to destroy. We mustn’t let them

Police were made aware of the fire shortly after 5.45pm on Monday, 25 September.

The hotel before the fire

Superintendent Gillian Grant said: “We are aware of the significant disruption that this fire continues to cause for local residents in businesses in Ayr.

“I would urge people to be aware of the road closures and plan their journeys accordingly.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle Hotel fire through the night

“I would ask people to avoid the area wherever possible to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.”

The fire is the second to have broken out this year at the hotel, which is owned by a businessman in Malaysia

A 17-year-old was charged in relation to that separate incident.