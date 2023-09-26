IRN-BRU owner AG Barr overcame the summer washout to report a big rise in profits and promised “exciting brand launches” in the coming months.
The Cumbernauld-based soft drinks giant hiked pre-tax profits by 12.6% to £27.8 million in the 26 weeks ended July 20, underpinned by strong trading across the group. Revenue climbed by 33.2% to £210.4m, with the company benefiting from the integration of energy drink brand Boost Drinks and oat milk maker MOMA Foods into the Barr fold.
Barr lifted profits and revenue despite persistent pressure from cost inflation, which as previously flagged to the city led to reduction in operating margin over the period.
READ MORE: Glasgow: Boss of Iomart quits with immediate effect
The company told the city that it had not passed the full impact of cost inflation on to customers “in order to remain focused on offering consumers great value, affordable brands in an uncertain and challenging economic environment”.
And it Barr reiterated its expectation of delivering a “full-year profit performance marginally above the top end of analyst consensus”, as announced in August, despite the “extended period of poor weather across the summer”.
Chief executive Roger White, who will step down from his role and retire from the group within the next year, said: We have made significant financial and strategic progress in the first half and have exciting plans in place for the balance of the year to sustain our growth momentum.
"We remain confident in delivering a full year profit performance in line with our recently increased market expectations and are well positioned to deliver strong shareholder returns for the long-term.”
The company declared an interim dividend of 2.65p per share, a 6% rise on the prior year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here