A huge fire at Ayr Station Hotel has caused major travel disruption on roads and railways. 

A number of road closures are in place in the town after the blaze which ripped through the derelict building on Monday night (September 25). 

Meanwhile, ScotRail says it does not expect train services to be able to run through Ayr station throughout Tuesday (September 26). 

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, have been arrested and charged following the fire

Ayr Station hotel fire road closures in place

The following roads in Ayr are closed until further notice, with diversions put in place for drivers: 

  •  Kyle Street at High Street

  • Smith Street at Mill Street

  • Pedestrian closure of Smith Street from the Station Hotel to Ayr Central

  •  Castlehill Road at the Market Inn

  • Parkhouse Street

  • Burns Statue Square at Killoch Place

Ayr Station fire rail disruption and train cancellations

ScotRail confirmed on Tuesday morning the line remains closed between Ayr and Girvan and between Ayr and Irvine. 

This is due to the proximity of Ayr Station Hotel to the railway station. 

Replacement buses have been arranged in both directions calling at all stations except Barassie. 

Anyone affected by the disruption can apply for a full refund at scotrail.co.uk

