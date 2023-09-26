Meanwhile, ScotRail says it does not expect train services to be able to run through Ayr station throughout Tuesday (September 26).

Two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, have been arrested and charged following the fire.

Ayr Station hotel fire road closures in place

The following roads in Ayr are closed until further notice, with diversions put in place for drivers:

Kyle Street at High Street

Smith Street at Mill Street

Pedestrian closure of Smith Street from the Station Hotel to Ayr Central

Castlehill Road at the Market Inn

Parkhouse Street

Burns Statue Square at Killoch Place

Ayr Station fire rail disruption and train cancellations

ScotRail confirmed on Tuesday morning the line remains closed between Ayr and Girvan and between Ayr and Irvine.

This is due to the proximity of Ayr Station Hotel to the railway station.

Replacement buses have been arranged in both directions calling at all stations except Barassie.

Anyone affected by the disruption can apply for a full refund at scotrail.co.uk

Read more: Shocking pictures from scene as Ayr hotel goes up in flames