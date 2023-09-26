Life expectancy in Scotland has fallen for the third time in a row, according to official figures, with males predicted to live almost eight months less than just a few years ago.
The National Records of Scotland reported average life expectancy at birth was 76.5 years for males and 80.7 years for females in 2020-22.
There was a three week fall for males and a 5.7 week fall for females from 2019-2021.
Scottish Labour said the figures were "damning" for the SNP and Tories and demanded SNP Health Secretary Michael Matheson prevent further decline.
It followed decreases of 17.9 and 11.4 weeks in 2018-20 and 2019-21 respectively for men, bringing the total decrease since 2017-19 to 32.3 weeks for males.
Females saw falls in life expectancy of 7.9 weeks in both 2018-20 and 2019-21, meaning a total decrease of 21.5 weeks over the three estimating periods.
Most of Scotland’s council areas have seen a fall in life expectancy over recent years.
The gap between affluent and deprived council areas remains stark, with men in East Dunbartonshire living seven years longer on average than in neighbouring Glasgow.
Life expectancy was highest in East Renfrewshire for females (84 years) and East Dunbartonshire for males (79.9 years).
It was lowest in Glasgow city for both males (72.9) and females (78.2) in 2020-2022
Life expectancy at birth rose in Scotland between the early 1980s and early 2010s.
However that trend in 2012-2014 and it began to plateau instead.
Since 2018-2020, life expectancy has fallen each year.
Life expectancy for those surviving to 65 has followed a similar trajectory.
In 2020-22, a male who reaches 65 can expect to live another 17.3 years on average, while life expectancy for a female is another 19.6 years.
This was a decrease of five weeks for females and almost six for males since 2019-21.
Fogures from the Office for National Statistics show the imprvement-plateau-decline pattern across the UK.
Life expectancy at birth in 2018 to 2020 was estimated to be 79.3 years for males and 83.1 years for females in England, 76.8 years for males and 81.0 years for females in Scotland, 78.3 years for males and 82.1 years for females in Wales, and 78.7 years for males and 82.4 years for females in Northern Ireland.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “These damning figures lay bare the fact that SNP and Tory incompetence is costing lives.
“Scots are stuck in a twin crises with the cost of living and chaos in our NHS, and it is having a devastating impact on the nation’s health.
“After 16 years of the SNP and 13 years of the Tories in government, both parties are failing Scots in the areas where it matters most.
“Michael Matheson must act now and take immediate action to ensure that these worrying figures do not become an even more worrying trend.
"Scottish Labour will deliver the change that Scotland needs to increase life expectancy by investing in primary care, investing in public health measures and ending long wait times.”
Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These deeply concerning statistics have Humza Yousaf’s fingerprints all over them.
“His overwhelming failures during his time as health secretary means life expectancy has fallen for the third year in a row in Scotland.
“While deaths from the Covid pandemic must be taken into account in relation to life expectancy across the UK, SNP ministers cannot hide behind that excuse given life expectancy had already started falling in Scotland before the virus struck.
“This comes against a backdrop of the SNP continuing to preside over the record drug deaths rate in Europe, the highest level of alcohol deaths since 2008 and horrendous cancer waiting times.
“Life expectancy remains lower in Scotland – where the SNP have mismanaged our health service for the last 16 years – than in the rest of the UK.
“It should be a real source of shame for SNP ministers that the tragic reality for Scots – especially those living in Glasgow – is that their lives will be shorter than their UK counterparts.
“The continued fall in Scotland’s life expectancy must be an urgent wake-up call for Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson, the SNP’s health secretary.
"They must lay out immediately how they will halt this alarming decline in the nation’s health.”
