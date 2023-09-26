Specialist spirits purveyor Duncan Taylor has released the newest malt from its "Rarest Collection" with a recommended retail price of £5,700.
Dating from March 1983, the Port Ellen 40-year-old is a limited release of 209 bottles from cask number 667, one of the last batches of Port Ellen production and mere weeks before the Islay distillery closed its doors for the last time in May of that year.
Founded by Alexander Kerr Mackay in 1825 on the island's southern coast, Port Ellen was named after the nearby town and came to have great success exporting to the United States prior to Prohibition in 1920. The distillery initially fell silent for 37 years from 1930 but was then resurrected in 1967 due to increased demand for peated whisky. However, Distillers Company, the owner of Port Ellen since 1925, closed its doors again in 1983.
The first-fill sherry cask was initially stored on Islay until it was laid down to finish maturing in the vaults at Duncan Taylor’s headquarters in Aberdeenshire in 2010. Each hand-finished decanter is sequentially numbered with a signed certificate of authenticity.
Established as a whisky merchant in 1938 in Glasgow, Duncan Taylor was subsequently bought by US drinks entrepreneur Abe Rosenberg in 1961. It has evolved from a cask broker and stockholder into a company with its own brands selling into 60 markets around the world, with its own bottling, blending and storage facilities in Huntley, Scotland.
READ MORE: "Extraordinary" 74-year-old malt goes on sale
“When I bought the company from Abe Rosenberg’s family back in 2001, the inventory was incredible, with some amazing rare and old whiskies," chairman, Euan Shand said. “The casks of Port Ellen were ones that really stood out for me as something special and we’ve patiently waited for them to mature, bringing that rich, dark colour to the liquid.
"The cask has created an evocative whisky that embraces the peat from the kilns and the brine of the sea, alongside a succulent rich, fruity base. It’s one of the finest whiskies we’ve launched this year and that’s saying something.”
Duncan Taylor last released a Port Ellen back in 2013. Port Ellen 1983 will launch at this weekend's Whisky ‘Old & Rare’ Show in London.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here