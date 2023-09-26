"He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father," said his son Peter McCallum, in a statement released on behalf of the family.

"He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them.

"He was a true renaissance man—he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge.

"For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS."

Born on 19 September 1933, he was the second son of Dorothy and David McCallum Snr, a professional cello player and violinist respectively.

In 1936, his father's promotion to the leader of the London Philharmonic Orchestra meant the family had to move down south.

McCallum returned to Scotland with his mother as an evacuee during the Second World War, staying in the village of Gartocharn near Loch Lomond.

As a young boy, he won a scholarship to University College School in north London, where he played the oboe to prepare for a career in classical music.

Aged 18, he was conscripted for national service and joined the British Army in West Africa, eventually achieving the rank of lieutenant.

But McCallum had developed a passion for acting, and it was this career he was destined for.

As a young man, he appeared as a voice actor on BBC radio dramas. After receiving praise for his role in a production of Shakespeare's King John, he signed up for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He took on backstage jobs and worked on small projects, working his way up to be cast in films such as Titanic drama A Night to Remember, as Judas Iscariot in The Greatest Story Ever Told, and as 'Dispersal' in The Great Escape.

But it was his role as mysterious Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. which propelled McCallum to sex symbol status.

The charisma and complexity he brought to the role resonated with audiences, and McCallum was raised to co-star status alongside Robert Vaughn's Napoleon Solo.

Later on in his career, he appeared in hit CBS series NCIS as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, the team's chief medical examiner.

NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North described McCallum as a "legend" and a "gentleman".

In a joint statement, they said: “For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard.

“But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more.

"He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke.

"From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”

But McCallum's talents were not limited to acting. Like his parents, he was a gifted musician whose piece The Edge was sampled by Dr Dre in his track The Next Episode, featuring Snoop Dog.

Instantly recognisable, it is considered one of the most iconic samples in hip hop history.

"He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away," said the team at NCIS in a statement.

"We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived."

McCallum left behind his wife of 56 years, Katherine, as well as four children and eight grandchildren. It is understood he died of natural causes, surrounded by his family.